RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.11. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,812 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

