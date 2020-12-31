RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.11. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,812 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
