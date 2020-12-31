Raven Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,531.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $3,531.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00028220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00564922 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00161479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00309546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00082228 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

