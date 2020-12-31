RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,835.00

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. RAMP has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $170,835.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00562863 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00159249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00308678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00087449 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,678,436 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.