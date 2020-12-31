Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 937306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.