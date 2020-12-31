QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $320,492.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

