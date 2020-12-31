Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 16,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

About Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

