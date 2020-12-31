Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0277

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $364,283.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01950142 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

