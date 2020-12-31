Quantstamp Market Cap Reaches $18.94 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $458,116.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00301504 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.03 or 0.02027684 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

