QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0027 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $56,172.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

