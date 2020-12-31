QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,172.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $56,172.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

