Qbao (QBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,401.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Coinnest and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market cap of $130,207.20 and $43,401.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000053 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

