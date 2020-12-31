Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research note issued on Sunday, December 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Simmons began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

RUN stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock valued at $513,788,623. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

