Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of PRPL opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -240.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

