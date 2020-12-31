Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1331054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$24.06 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) Company Profile (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

