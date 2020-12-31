Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $103.60. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

