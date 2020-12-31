Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Up 0.6%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 21,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 25,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRYMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

