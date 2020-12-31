Proton Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Proton has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $785,739.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.32 or 0.01981630 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,231,932,121 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.