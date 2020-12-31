Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post sales of $3.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PTGX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 19,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,353. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $748.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,969,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $446,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.