Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post sales of $3.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PTGX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 19,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,353. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $748.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,969,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $446,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

