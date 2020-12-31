Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Acquires C$52,453.30 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier bought 36,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$52,453.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,072,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,558,869.94.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier bought 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$16,397.51.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier bought 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,880.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Peter Bernier bought 110,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00.

PGX opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

