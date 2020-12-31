ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post $148.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.00 million and the lowest is $129.14 million. ProPetro reported sales of $434.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $785.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $804.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.27 million, with estimates ranging from $689.95 million to $999.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. ValuEngine raised ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.48.

PUMP opened at $7.45 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.