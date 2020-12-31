Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 195,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $37,770.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,121,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after buying an additional 164,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after buying an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.