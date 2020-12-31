PrimeStone Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. One PrimeStone coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PrimeStone has a market capitalization of $27,808.00 and $7.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00566391 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00163277 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PrimeStone Profile

PrimeStone (PSC) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2018. PrimeStone’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. The official website for PrimeStone is kabberry.com . PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @prism_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.