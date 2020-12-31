Primas (PST) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Primas has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $657,842.73 and approximately $3.88 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00433289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.