PriceSmart (PSMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $95.44.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $902,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,946. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.