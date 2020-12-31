Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Trading Up 10%

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC)’s share price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

About Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC)

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Prevention Insurance.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevention Insurance.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.