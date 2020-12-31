Pretium Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,285 call options on the company. This is an increase of 530% compared to the typical volume of 1,156 call options.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 37,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 752,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

