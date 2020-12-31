Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.85. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 26,885 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pressure BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

