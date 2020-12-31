Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.85. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 26,885 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pressure BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.