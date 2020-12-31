PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Receives C$12.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

PSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$10.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$16.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.1598433 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.60%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

