PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRAA opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PRA Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

