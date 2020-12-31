PowerPool (CVP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.17 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00006342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00571174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00155853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00306404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00050308 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

