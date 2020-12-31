Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

POWL opened at $29.68 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $345.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Powell Industries by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Powell Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

