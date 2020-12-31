POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 731,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 36.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after buying an additional 57,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.