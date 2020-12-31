Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Up to $528.00

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $528.00, but opened at $558.00. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $556.00, with a volume of 8,499 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 538.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 536.58.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

