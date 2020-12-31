PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Shares Down 0.8%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 177,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,017,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The stock has a market cap of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

