pNetwork (PNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00292737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.93 or 0.02002918 BTC.

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,538,421 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

