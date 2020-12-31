Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Playtech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.