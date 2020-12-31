Pizza Reaches Market Cap of $520,797.61 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Pizza has a total market cap of $520,797.61 and approximately $33.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003102 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013860 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.