Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Director Buys C$13,176.51 in Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Director Edward Peter Howard Nash bought 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,176.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,174.25.

Shares of PZA opened at C$9.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.74. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$10.14.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.98%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.