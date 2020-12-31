PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $495,089.97 and approximately $1.05 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,423.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.06 or 0.01199932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 340.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

