Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $21,534.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.