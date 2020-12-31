PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0495

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $7,647.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

