Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 13,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 6,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

