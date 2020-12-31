Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 24,063 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,706,547.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,865,985.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $2,098,666.28.

On Monday, November 23rd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $2,383,164.57.

On Monday, November 9th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,482,291.32.

NYSE PINS opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -94.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

