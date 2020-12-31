PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.85

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.15. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 72,934 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

