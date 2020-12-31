PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.85

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.15. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 72,934 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
