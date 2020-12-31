Photon (PHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $115.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market cap of $94,430.91 and approximately $115.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $736.11 or 0.02568608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00439054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.04 or 0.01221451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00552234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00221674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 37,529,211,740 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

