PhoenixDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,492.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $563,945.38 and $59,492.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00129218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00570223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00155712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00050205 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

