Phoenix Global Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $136,754.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039126 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00563861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00159475 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,423,118,578 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

