Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pharma-Bio Serv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.