Phala.Network (PHA) Market Cap Hits $12.33 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,162,745 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

