PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.16. PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$25.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) Company Profile (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

